23 October 2025 Build 20507969 Edited 23 October 2025 – 07:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[h1]Classic Blackjack v1.0.1 – Achievements + Trainer Gate[/h1]

Hey everyone! 🃏

This small but important update improves the base game and adds full Steam Achievement support.

[b]New Features[/b]

• ✅ Steam Achievements are now live!

• ✅ “Trainer” button now properly shows [i]Unlock Trainer[/i] or [i]Play Trainer[/i] depending on DLC ownership.

[b]Fixes & Improvements[/b]

• UI polish and minor layout consistency fixes.

• Updated lock visuals on the main menu.

[b]Note for early players[/b]

Thank you all for playing and supporting indie games!

– Matt @ Matt Studios

