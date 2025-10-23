[h1]Classic Blackjack v1.0.1 – Achievements + Trainer Gate[/h1]

Hey everyone! 🃏

This small but important update improves the base game and adds full Steam Achievement support.

[b]New Features[/b]

• ✅ Steam Achievements are now live!

• ✅ “Trainer” button now properly shows [i]Unlock Trainer[/i] or [i]Play Trainer[/i] depending on DLC ownership.

[b]Fixes & Improvements[/b]

• UI polish and minor layout consistency fixes.

• Updated lock visuals on the main menu.

[b]Note for early players[/b]

Thank you all for playing and supporting indie games!

– Matt @ Matt Studios