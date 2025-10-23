 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507934 Edited 23 October 2025 – 10:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General: 

  • Added new item “Holoreality Projector” to Arthur’s Stamp Shop.

  • The Bulk Ammo Box now correctly gives a 20% discount.

  • Quest givers should now return your items to you if you forget them in their inventory without completing the quest (upon exiting the quest screen).

  • Fixed more LODing issues which resulted in some side rooms disappearing whilst the player was in them

  • Fixed the issue where some items/weapons couldn’t be swapped with equipped items/weapons even though space was available in the inventory.

  • Dish soap is now actually attainable.

  • Regular and Secret shops will now refresh as they should.

  • Removed visible dirt planes in the outhouse events.

  • Decreased inventory size of flash hider.

  • Fixed issue of not being able to drop items with gamepad in the inventory.


Guns and Animation:

  • Added missing sounds to Longboy’s partial reloads.

  • Fixed Longboy’s reload bugs related to ADSing.

  • Implemented new Rektor animations.

  • Fixed Mario’s casing eject flying across the screen during the full reload animation.


Church Hub: 

  • Filled in a visible hole in the ground


Caves:

  • Fixed misalignment with new explodable siderooms

  • Fixed texture misalignment


Shanty:

  • Fixed an issue where falling down the well in the side room left you in infinite blackness

  • Fixed a double spawning scroll reward appearing in a side room

  • Fixed a number of gaps that were appearing between chunks

  • Implemented smooth colliders for stairs that were previously missed


Sewers:

  • Fixed an issue with level generation where side rooms were incorrectly spawning (resulting in doors to the void)

  • Added Smooth stair collisions


Castle:

  • Fixed certain walls having no collisions


Forest:

  • Fixed an issue with the new flashback sequence that resulted in not returning to the forest correctly


Pools:

  • Fixed misaligned chunk generations


Changed files in this update

