General:

Added new item “Holoreality Projector” to Arthur’s Stamp Shop.

The Bulk Ammo Box now correctly gives a 20% discount.

Quest givers should now return your items to you if you forget them in their inventory without completing the quest (upon exiting the quest screen).

Fixed more LODing issues which resulted in some side rooms disappearing whilst the player was in them

Fixed the issue where some items/weapons couldn’t be swapped with equipped items/weapons even though space was available in the inventory.

Dish soap is now actually attainable.

Regular and Secret shops will now refresh as they should.

Removed visible dirt planes in the outhouse events.

Decreased inventory size of flash hider.