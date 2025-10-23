General:
Added new item “Holoreality Projector” to Arthur’s Stamp Shop.
The Bulk Ammo Box now correctly gives a 20% discount.
Quest givers should now return your items to you if you forget them in their inventory without completing the quest (upon exiting the quest screen).
Fixed more LODing issues which resulted in some side rooms disappearing whilst the player was in them
Fixed the issue where some items/weapons couldn’t be swapped with equipped items/weapons even though space was available in the inventory.
Dish soap is now actually attainable.
Regular and Secret shops will now refresh as they should.
Removed visible dirt planes in the outhouse events.
Decreased inventory size of flash hider.
Fixed issue of not being able to drop items with gamepad in the inventory.
Guns and Animation:
Added missing sounds to Longboy’s partial reloads.
Fixed Longboy’s reload bugs related to ADSing.
Implemented new Rektor animations.
Fixed Mario’s casing eject flying across the screen during the full reload animation.
Church Hub:
Filled in a visible hole in the ground
Caves:
Fixed misalignment with new explodable siderooms
Fixed texture misalignment
Shanty:
Fixed an issue where falling down the well in the side room left you in infinite blackness
Fixed a double spawning scroll reward appearing in a side room
Fixed a number of gaps that were appearing between chunks
Implemented smooth colliders for stairs that were previously missed
Sewers:
Fixed an issue with level generation where side rooms were incorrectly spawning (resulting in doors to the void)
Added Smooth stair collisions
Castle:
Fixed certain walls having no collisions
Forest:
Fixed an issue with the new flashback sequence that resulted in not returning to the forest correctly
Pools:
Fixed misaligned chunk generations
