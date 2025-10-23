New

Herb Exchange. You can now ascend or descend an herb for a fee of spirit stones. Let me know how the cost feels.





Added more clarity to unarmed combat, it should now appear as an equipped weapon if active, also showing its stats.





More detailed sorting for inventory. You can now pick specific order for how items are sorted, when sorting for tier or similar. (Can be found in the "More" button next to filter in the inventory.)





Auto sell, you can now set items to automatically sell by type and tier. Use with caution as it will sell all specified items. (Can be found in the "More" button next to filter in the inventory.)



Fixes

Nerfed Tier 12 dungeon boss a bit





Fixed some problems regarding consuming balance pills while enchanting.





Added Tier 11 and Tier 12 ores to Mining UI





Added Tier 11 and Tier 12 filter for forging and Garden Panel





Fixed monster elements in ancient smith dungeon





Fixed a Breakthrough pill having wrong water herb in recipe





Fixed Tier 11 metal puppet having wrong attack stat





Fixed bug with selling materials for soul conversion





Added checks to adding soul conversion





More stability to auto selling





Fixed problems with breakthroughs to void lord and celestial zenith





Fixed problems with void ore and eternal crystal nodes not continuing as intended when restarting





Fixed problem with offline cultivation being lower than expected





Fixed wrong enchant cost for t12 spirit qin





Fixed tier 12 dungeon bounty only giving elite, should now only give hard





Fixed Typo in Tier 12 luck dao perk





Fixed Tier 10 earth needle name missing "needle"





Fixed collection log filter consider puppets and pills to be same





Fixed Tier 11 and Tier 12 weapon icons and enchant recipes





Greetings fellow cultivators, here is some new requested features and a whole bunch of bug fixes.Next i want to expand on soul perks, for Shop, Bounty, inventory and more.