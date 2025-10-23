 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507804 Edited 23 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Slightly increased price tag and warehouse tag image size
Raised warehouse shelf's height slightly to make bottom label more readable
After placing item or card on shelf, only allow customer to take it after 3 seconds
Customer will not take item or card while you are setting price for it
Fix bug - unable to adjust the bottom most price tag if player is too close to it
Fix bug - close phone quickly after scanner is purchased, will be stuck in locked screen

