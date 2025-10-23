 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507802 Edited 23 October 2025 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes – Update Version 1.1.4

  1. Fixed an issue where certain hidden collectibles did not appear in Hidden Level 2.

  2. Adjusted the paddling button (Q or E key) so that the input strength is now applied consistently when pressed and released.
    This fix resolves an issue where the boat would move backward when paddling rapidly in short intervals.
    (The mechanism applying the backward Force has been changed to apply from a smaller value first, instead of starting from a larger one.)

    Changes:

    • Before: When releasing the paddling button, ForcePower decreased from 300000 → 0 over 0.25 seconds.

    • Now: When releasing the paddling button, ForcePower increases from 0 → 300000 over 0.25 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3855381
  • Loading history…
