Patch Notes – Update Version 1.1.4
Fixed an issue where certain hidden collectibles did not appear in Hidden Level 2.
Adjusted the paddling button (Q or E key) so that the input strength is now applied consistently when pressed and released.
This fix resolves an issue where the boat would move backward when paddling rapidly in short intervals.
(The mechanism applying the backward Force has been changed to apply from a smaller value first, instead of starting from a larger one.)
Changes:
Before: When releasing the paddling button,
ForcePowerdecreased from 300000 → 0 over 0.25 seconds.
Now: When releasing the paddling button,
ForcePowerincreases from 0 → 300000 over 0.25 seconds.
Changed files in this update