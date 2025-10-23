Fixed the bug where there were no enemies for new players when they first entered the game;

Fixed an exception when gaining experience from experience chess pieces;

Fixed the bug in achievement unlocking judgment;

Fixed the issue of missing dialogues and display problems in the store;

Fixed some text bugs;

Fixed the bug where the speed multiplier in battle would lose its effect in the next room;

Fixed the bug in the special effect display of obtaining new cards;

Fixed the bug where 0 extra resources were obtained;