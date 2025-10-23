 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507779 Edited 23 October 2025 – 06:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed

  • Fixed the bug where there were no enemies for new players when they first entered the game;

  • Fixed an exception when gaining experience from experience chess pieces;

  • Fixed the bug in achievement unlocking judgment;

  • Fixed the issue of missing dialogues and display problems in the store;

  • Fixed some text bugs;

  • Fixed the bug where the speed multiplier in battle would lose its effect in the next room;

  • Fixed the bug in the special effect display of obtaining new cards;

  • Fixed the bug where 0 extra resources were obtained;

Other Changes

  • Updated the upgrade effects of multiple cards;

  • Adjusted the stats of monsters in the level;

  • Add 3 relics;

  • Add 5 cards;

