Bug Fixed
Fixed the bug where there were no enemies for new players when they first entered the game;
Fixed an exception when gaining experience from experience chess pieces;
Fixed the bug in achievement unlocking judgment;
Fixed the issue of missing dialogues and display problems in the store;
Fixed some text bugs;
Fixed the bug where the speed multiplier in battle would lose its effect in the next room;
Fixed the bug in the special effect display of obtaining new cards;
Fixed the bug where 0 extra resources were obtained;
Fixed some text issues;
Other Changes
Updated the upgrade effects of multiple cards;
Adjusted the stats of monsters in the level;
Add 3 relics;
Add 5 cards;
Changed files in this update