 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20507746 Edited 23 October 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Various fixes to Helicopters and Fighter Jets.
  • Cockpit clipping fix
  • Ocean damage for Helicopters and Jets with a destruction timer
  • New Helicopter controls
  • Unity security fix
  • New Volumetric Cloud system
  • New car driving system
  • Database Login refresh (please register again)
  • Update to PHP 8.4 security patch
  • Cockpit camera with Key C and looking around hold Left-Shift
  • To lower altitude of Helicopters press and hold Left CTRL
  • To increase altitude of Helicopters press and hold space bar
  • Improved hover and forward motion of Helicopters

Changed files in this update

RIP Content Depot 923531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link