- Cockpit clipping fix
- Ocean damage for Helicopters and Jets with a destruction timer
- New Helicopter controls
- Unity security fix
- New Volumetric Cloud system
- New car driving system
- Database Login refresh (please register again)
- Update to PHP 8.4 security patch
- Cockpit camera with Key C and looking around hold Left-Shift
- To lower altitude of Helicopters press and hold Left CTRL
- To increase altitude of Helicopters press and hold space bar
- Improved hover and forward motion of Helicopters
New Database and Flying Aircraft improvement, Hot fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Various fixes to Helicopters and Fighter Jets.
