Good evening Wardens! This update contains several more fixes and tweaks, including fixes for a few lingering regressions from the previous update. Thank you again for your feedback and reports!





General:

- The pause menu should now render over dialog boxes.

- In Speedrun mode, fixed the file time from being influenced by slowdown effects and the level time from pausing during cutscenes and the player's death animation.

- Fixed camera jumping when climbing down onto a ladder from a platform.

- Fixed Golden Gears in cutscenes from spawning too high.





Kronii:

- Fixed an edge case where Kronii would unintentionally teleport in the direction she's facing instead of the direction of input.

- Drill Dash clipping and ledge clambering should now work on non-static terrain.

- Fixed an issue where rapidly double tapping the Stasis button when the meter is full may have failed to stop the meter from draining even if there isn't a Stasis bubble active.





Bell Town:

- The particle effects for Clonii's potion geysers should now appear in OpenGL mode.





Magic Resort:

- Fixed splash effects not appearing when entering the water.





Tidal Camp:

- When Chloe is defeated and the game transitions to the cutscene, Kronii will now be forced off of vines and tidal waves to avoid an issue where she wouldn't be placed where the Golden Gear is after the cutscene ends.





Town Square:

- The dirt mounds on the walls should now render behind Kronii.





Ducky God Arcade:

- Fixed the rotation of projectiles in certain space zones.





Defending the Sanctum:

- Updated the sprites of the cogwheel platforms so that it's more visually clear that they can be stood on.





Tower of Darkness:

- Updated the sprites of inactive proxy blocks so that it's more visually clear what color they are.