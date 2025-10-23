1. The game now has a notification area that displays hints warning the player when the gladiator runs out of stamina or the quiver of arrows is overflowing, this and more will be displayed in the notification area.

2. When selecting weapons and equipment in the merchant's shop, the selected button is now highlighted.

3. Cerberus' health has been increased in the "Nero's Second Quest" location.

4. A chest with an increased reward has appeared at the location "Nero's Second Quest", which can be opened with the help of lock picks.

5. A merchant appeared at the Ludus Courtyard location.

6. The number of freely lying weapons in game locations has been reduced.