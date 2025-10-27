 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20507473 Edited 27 October 2025 – 21:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

💀 BoneField

is Now Live in Early Access!

After two years of work, countless tests, and sleepless nights, BoneField is finally here.

What began as a small experiment with a bodycam POV has evolved into a full survival horror experience — one that’s grounded, immersive, and disturbingly real.

From the very first demo, player feedback gave me the push to keep building this world — and now, you can finally step inside it.

🏚️ Chapter One: Gray Manor

The first chapter of BoneField drops you into Gray Manor, a decaying suburban estate on the outskirts of Bonefield, Montana.

Explore every dark hallway and locked door as you uncover the truth behind Spark Technologies’ twisted experiments — and fight to survive what lurks in the shadows.

Every moment is captured through the lens of a bodycam, amplifying the tension and realism with every movement, sound, and encounter.

🧭 What to Expect in Early Access

This Early Access version includes:

  • The complete first chapter: Gray Manor

  • Full bodycam immersion with realistic mechanics and sound design

  • Resource scavenging, limited weapons, and unpredictable AI

  • Dynamic lighting and atmosphere focused on realism and fear

This release is just the start. Future updates will expand BoneField with:

  • New chapters and locations across Bonefield County

  • Additional enemies and AI improvements

  • Expanded storylines and mechanics shaped by community feedback

💬 Your Feedback Shapes the Game

Early Access is where BoneField will truly evolve. Every bug report, suggestion, and review helps refine the experience and guide what comes next.

If you purchase a copy, please leave an honest review it goes a long way.

If you enjoy your time in BoneField, the best way to support the game is by leaving a positive Steam review — it helps immensely with visibility and lets me know what’s working (and what’s not).

🎯 Join the Investigation!

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Welcome to BoneField, Montana.

The nightmare begins now.

