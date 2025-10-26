 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 October 2025 Build 20507448 Edited 26 October 2025 – 22:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New limited-time missions are here! Complete them to receive carats and Scout Tickets! Log in to collect special login bonuses and one free scout per day! And don't miss the celebratory story event!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3224771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link