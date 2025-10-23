 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507437 Edited 23 October 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

Fixed up the bots a little

-Made them easier to fight

-Added an audio volume setting

-Buffed the ice popper to 65 damage

Future Plans:

Zombies will have different powers

-Sprint

-Jumping

-Throwing

-More Engaged boss fights

Emotes

