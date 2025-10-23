Hello!
Fixed up the bots a little
-Made them easier to fight
-Added an audio volume setting
-Buffed the ice popper to 65 damage
Future Plans:
Zombies will have different powers
-Sprint
-Jumping
-Throwing
-More Engaged boss fights
Emotes
