23 October 2025 Build 20507084
After being in the cooker for three weeks, this patch for the ongoing Al Rilma Open Beta is a chunky one with improvements throughout the game! Let's get right to the full changelog.

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 7 Changelog

General

  • Improved brake quality's effect on brake fade factors

  • Rebalanced Ladder and HD Ladder chassis weight, PU, and material costs

  • Unlocked scenario controls, added demographic validation for single- and multiplayer

  • Some additional single turbo configurations can now use twinscroll

  • Fixed issues with the over- / understeer warning system

  • Fixed props spawning at 0 when changing type

  • Fixed scenarios (SP & MP) sometimes being locked on body selection panel

  • Fixed and improved the test track UI

  • Fixed inconsistencies in exhaust header weights

  • Fixed clone in place hotkey not setting 3D state correctly

  • Fixed fixture changing altering state between 2D and 3D defaults

  • Fixed challenges menu throwing lua errors

UI

  • Fixed various issues with the markets tab in the car designer

  • Fixed inconsistency in Model Body vs Chassis Tab locking state

  • Fixed prop UI not showing currently selected type

  • Reformatted car photo scene UI to allow access to animatics without scrolling

  • Fixed markets screen not initializing with pie graphs on the demographics

  • Fixed turbo bearing tooltip showing supercharger control tooltip

  • Fixed issue where you could get stuck in pop-up for clone AI tune and cancel

  • Fixed multi-stage turbo referencing wrong stage tooltip

Content & Art

  • Added new 1940s car body SoChaux40 with 6 families and 57 variants

  • Added new car body Bossa Nova with 32 total variants - replaces 90sMidcoupe

  • Added new fixtures - taillights, moldings, bumpers, and scoops

  • Added 2 new racetrack HDRI spheres

  • Split art for cast headers into Cast Low and Cast Mid

  • Improved several turbo race headers

  • Improved some cast mid headers that had "looping" bits

  • Improved cast V90 / V60 headers

  • Fixed rim_venom_classic7 not offsetting dish correctly

  • Fixed various issues with E90 Hatchback

  • Fixed transverse 4x4 and AWD with live axle spawning wrong meshes

  • Fixed some 94_jpn_permafrost variants missing D-pillar morph

  • Fixed JD1974_E3-E9_Coupe_270cm_BP body crunching on morphing

Campaign

  • Implemented a mechanic for refunding of preorders of trims with significant delivery delays

  • Added factory addon specific logistics point costs

  • Expanded Offices -3, Maintenance +1, Staff Facilities +1"

  • Fixed Expanded Offices addon not reducing material costs by 10%

  • Improved how the Focused Market slider changes demographic desires

  • Improved forecaster projection accuracy

  • Improved forecaster to cope with more complex facelift situations

  • Fixed outsourced factories charging paused staff costs

  • Fixed issue where chassis material would be changed and removed upon facelift

  • Fixed there being no delivery delay penalty for trims in paused production

  • Fixed adjusting price in car designer not affecting preorders

  • Fixed negative value project creating massive loans

  • Fixed a crash moving between factories in Car Project

  • Fixed trim base price not being set on car projects without factories

  • Fixed some odd marketing behaviors where numbers would be inconsistent

  • Fixed car factories sometimes not running if the effective shifts is below 0.5

  • Changed campaign Hard difficulty preset to be HQ lvl 2

Campaign UI

  • Added facelift number to markets tab in Car Designer

  • Added the "All" option to the Sales Breakdown Graph [WIP]

  • Added scrolling to the trims list in the markets tab

  • Improved factory staffing UI and tooltip in main company hub UI

  • Improved factory utilization UI in main hub tooltips

  • Improved factory overstaffing warning thresholds

  • Disabled delete facelift / trim buttons during forecasting to avoid errors

  • Fixed placement issues of UI labels on finances tab

  • Fixed a UI scaling issue in Sales Breakdown tab for long company names

  • Fixed false positive warning of no engine production with factory assigned

  • Fixed scroll inputs not resulting in scrolling facelift UI

  • Fixed loan state confused messaging when turning off loan

  • Fixed issue with demographic selection filtering in Sales Breakdown tooltips

  • Fixed there being a "Sold Factory Company" in Sales Breakdown

  • Fixed error when moving between factories too quickly

  • Fixed issue where forecaster would not display cost ratio for in production trims

  • Fixed main hub factory shift UI not updating when switching between its instances

  • Fixed engine project disappearing from hub UI upon engineering completion

  • Fixed factory not unloading when using project map to go to car or engine designer

  • Fixed factory utilization to now be based on max shifts

  • Fixed total cost of factory being wrong on sign off screen

BeamNG Exporter

  • Fixed wheel wobble in Beam exports with MacPherson suspension

This mostly concludes what we have planned for the campaign for the Al Rilma update, barring any new or previously hidden issues that need fixing. From here we are going to mostly focus on giving the multiplayer aspect some much needed love before being ready to release the update out of beta into the public default branch.

Cheers!

