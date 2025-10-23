After being in the cooker for three weeks, this patch for the ongoing Al Rilma Open Beta is a chunky one with improvements throughout the game! Let's get right to the full changelog.
Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 7 Changelog
General
Improved brake quality's effect on brake fade factors
Rebalanced Ladder and HD Ladder chassis weight, PU, and material costs
Unlocked scenario controls, added demographic validation for single- and multiplayer
Some additional single turbo configurations can now use twinscroll
Fixed issues with the over- / understeer warning system
Fixed props spawning at 0 when changing type
Fixed scenarios (SP & MP) sometimes being locked on body selection panel
Fixed and improved the test track UI
Fixed inconsistencies in exhaust header weights
Fixed clone in place hotkey not setting 3D state correctly
Fixed fixture changing altering state between 2D and 3D defaults
Fixed challenges menu throwing lua errors
UI
Fixed various issues with the markets tab in the car designer
Fixed inconsistency in Model Body vs Chassis Tab locking state
Fixed prop UI not showing currently selected type
Reformatted car photo scene UI to allow access to animatics without scrolling
Fixed markets screen not initializing with pie graphs on the demographics
Fixed turbo bearing tooltip showing supercharger control tooltip
Fixed issue where you could get stuck in pop-up for clone AI tune and cancel
Fixed multi-stage turbo referencing wrong stage tooltip
Content & Art
Added new 1940s car body SoChaux40 with 6 families and 57 variants
Added new car body Bossa Nova with 32 total variants - replaces 90sMidcoupe
Added new fixtures - taillights, moldings, bumpers, and scoops
Added 2 new racetrack HDRI spheres
Split art for cast headers into Cast Low and Cast Mid
Improved several turbo race headers
Improved some cast mid headers that had "looping" bits
Improved cast V90 / V60 headers
Fixed rim_venom_classic7 not offsetting dish correctly
Fixed various issues with E90 Hatchback
Fixed transverse 4x4 and AWD with live axle spawning wrong meshes
Fixed some 94_jpn_permafrost variants missing D-pillar morph
Fixed JD1974_E3-E9_Coupe_270cm_BP body crunching on morphing
Campaign
Implemented a mechanic for refunding of preorders of trims with significant delivery delays
Added factory addon specific logistics point costs
Expanded Offices -3, Maintenance +1, Staff Facilities +1"
Fixed Expanded Offices addon not reducing material costs by 10%
Improved how the Focused Market slider changes demographic desires
Improved forecaster projection accuracy
Improved forecaster to cope with more complex facelift situations
Fixed outsourced factories charging paused staff costs
Fixed issue where chassis material would be changed and removed upon facelift
Fixed there being no delivery delay penalty for trims in paused production
Fixed adjusting price in car designer not affecting preorders
Fixed negative value project creating massive loans
Fixed a crash moving between factories in Car Project
Fixed trim base price not being set on car projects without factories
Fixed some odd marketing behaviors where numbers would be inconsistent
Fixed car factories sometimes not running if the effective shifts is below 0.5
Changed campaign Hard difficulty preset to be HQ lvl 2
Campaign UI
Added facelift number to markets tab in Car Designer
Added the "All" option to the Sales Breakdown Graph [WIP]
Added scrolling to the trims list in the markets tab
Improved factory staffing UI and tooltip in main company hub UI
Improved factory utilization UI in main hub tooltips
Improved factory overstaffing warning thresholds
Disabled delete facelift / trim buttons during forecasting to avoid errors
Fixed placement issues of UI labels on finances tab
Fixed a UI scaling issue in Sales Breakdown tab for long company names
Fixed false positive warning of no engine production with factory assigned
Fixed scroll inputs not resulting in scrolling facelift UI
Fixed loan state confused messaging when turning off loan
Fixed issue with demographic selection filtering in Sales Breakdown tooltips
Fixed there being a "Sold Factory Company" in Sales Breakdown
Fixed error when moving between factories too quickly
Fixed issue where forecaster would not display cost ratio for in production trims
Fixed main hub factory shift UI not updating when switching between its instances
Fixed engine project disappearing from hub UI upon engineering completion
Fixed factory not unloading when using project map to go to car or engine designer
Fixed factory utilization to now be based on max shifts
Fixed total cost of factory being wrong on sign off screen
BeamNG Exporter
Fixed wheel wobble in Beam exports with MacPherson suspension
This mostly concludes what we have planned for the campaign for the Al Rilma update, barring any new or previously hidden issues that need fixing. From here we are going to mostly focus on giving the multiplayer aspect some much needed love before being ready to release the update out of beta into the public default branch.
Cheers!
Changed depots in openbeta branch