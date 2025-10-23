This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After being in the cooker for three weeks, this patch for the ongoing Al Rilma Open Beta is a chunky one with improvements throughout the game! Let's get right to the full changelog.

Al Rilma Open Beta Patch 7 Changelog

General

Improved brake quality's effect on brake fade factors

Rebalanced Ladder and HD Ladder chassis weight, PU, and material costs

Unlocked scenario controls, added demographic validation for single- and multiplayer

Some additional single turbo configurations can now use twinscroll

Fixed issues with the over- / understeer warning system

Fixed props spawning at 0 when changing type

Fixed scenarios (SP & MP) sometimes being locked on body selection panel

Fixed and improved the test track UI

Fixed inconsistencies in exhaust header weights

Fixed clone in place hotkey not setting 3D state correctly

Fixed fixture changing altering state between 2D and 3D defaults

Fixed challenges menu throwing lua errors

UI

Fixed various issues with the markets tab in the car designer

Fixed inconsistency in Model Body vs Chassis Tab locking state

Fixed prop UI not showing currently selected type

Reformatted car photo scene UI to allow access to animatics without scrolling

Fixed markets screen not initializing with pie graphs on the demographics

Fixed turbo bearing tooltip showing supercharger control tooltip

Fixed issue where you could get stuck in pop-up for clone AI tune and cancel

Fixed multi-stage turbo referencing wrong stage tooltip

Content & Art

Added new 1940s car body SoChaux40 with 6 families and 57 variants

Added new car body Bossa Nova with 32 total variants - replaces 90sMidcoupe

Added new fixtures - taillights, moldings, bumpers, and scoops

Added 2 new racetrack HDRI spheres

Split art for cast headers into Cast Low and Cast Mid

Improved several turbo race headers

Improved some cast mid headers that had "looping" bits

Improved cast V90 / V60 headers

Fixed rim_venom_classic7 not offsetting dish correctly

Fixed various issues with E90 Hatchback

Fixed transverse 4x4 and AWD with live axle spawning wrong meshes

Fixed some 94_jpn_permafrost variants missing D-pillar morph

Fixed JD1974_E3-E9_Coupe_270cm_BP body crunching on morphing

Campaign

Implemented a mechanic for refunding of preorders of trims with significant delivery delays

Added factory addon specific logistics point costs

Expanded Offices -3, Maintenance +1, Staff Facilities +1"

Fixed Expanded Offices addon not reducing material costs by 10%

Improved how the Focused Market slider changes demographic desires

Improved forecaster projection accuracy

Improved forecaster to cope with more complex facelift situations

Fixed outsourced factories charging paused staff costs

Fixed issue where chassis material would be changed and removed upon facelift

Fixed there being no delivery delay penalty for trims in paused production

Fixed adjusting price in car designer not affecting preorders

Fixed negative value project creating massive loans

Fixed a crash moving between factories in Car Project

Fixed trim base price not being set on car projects without factories

Fixed some odd marketing behaviors where numbers would be inconsistent

Fixed car factories sometimes not running if the effective shifts is below 0.5

Changed campaign Hard difficulty preset to be HQ lvl 2

Campaign UI

Added facelift number to markets tab in Car Designer

Added the "All" option to the Sales Breakdown Graph [WIP]

Added scrolling to the trims list in the markets tab

Improved factory staffing UI and tooltip in main company hub UI

Improved factory utilization UI in main hub tooltips

Improved factory overstaffing warning thresholds

Disabled delete facelift / trim buttons during forecasting to avoid errors

Fixed placement issues of UI labels on finances tab

Fixed a UI scaling issue in Sales Breakdown tab for long company names

Fixed false positive warning of no engine production with factory assigned

Fixed scroll inputs not resulting in scrolling facelift UI

Fixed loan state confused messaging when turning off loan

Fixed issue with demographic selection filtering in Sales Breakdown tooltips

Fixed there being a "Sold Factory Company" in Sales Breakdown

Fixed error when moving between factories too quickly

Fixed issue where forecaster would not display cost ratio for in production trims

Fixed main hub factory shift UI not updating when switching between its instances

Fixed engine project disappearing from hub UI upon engineering completion

Fixed factory not unloading when using project map to go to car or engine designer

Fixed factory utilization to now be based on max shifts

Fixed total cost of factory being wrong on sign off screen

BeamNG Exporter

Fixed wheel wobble in Beam exports with MacPherson suspension

This mostly concludes what we have planned for the campaign for the Al Rilma update, barring any new or previously hidden issues that need fixing. From here we are going to mostly focus on giving the multiplayer aspect some much needed love before being ready to release the update out of beta into the public default branch.

Cheers!