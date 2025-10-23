 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20507081
Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team. 

As part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining a fair and enjoyable gaming environment, we regularly monitor for abnormal gameplay behavior and the use of unauthorized programs.

 

In accordance with our operational policies and Terms of Service, we have applied account restrictions to users found repeatedly violating these guidelines despite prior notice. 

 

Affected users will receive an in-game message detailing their restriction.

 

⚠️ Please note that all individual rankings associated with accounts found using unauthorized programs, including Altars, Content, Wormwalks, Beyond the Wall, and other game modes, have been deleted and cannot be restored. These accounts are also ineligible for any associated rewards.

We continue to investigate reports and suspicious activity, and further actions will be taken as necessary. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to ensure fair play for everyone.

 

For more detailed information, please refer to our [Terms of Service].

  

If you have questions or concerns regarding your account, please contact Customer Support. 

 

We're committed to providing a fair gaming experience for all players, and we appreciate your cooperation.


