6,324 gorgeous 4K renders;



407 animations in 60FPS;



68,577 words;



Skins and pubes selection available in a few scenes in the Supporter Edition;



Julia’s 3D printable statue, available in the Supporter Edition;



Translations for: English, Spanish, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Japanese, Czech, Thai, Portuguese, Turkish and Russian;



Voice acting, sexy sounds and moaning;



Sweat, physics, and HD maps for all characters;



This version does not include episodes from FreshWomen - Season 1.



You can load your savegame from FreshWomen - Season 1 to remember your choices.



Hello, my dear FreshMen!

The complete version of FreshWomen - Season 2 is available now!

Wow! What a ride! And what a day. What a lovely day!

FreshWomen - Season 2 is finally here.

We've arrived. In many ways, it's a surreal day for us. We've dreamed about it for long, and I believe you did too!

Today, more than ever, we want to thank you for believing in us. For being with us, supporting our work and believing in this journey. Thanks to you, Season 2 is a reality! And we hope you love it as much as we do!

Voices, sounds, and visual details were all crafted carefully to make every moment feel alive.

Everything was made with attention to detail, so each player can feel the care we put into every part of the game.

We want more people to enjoy this story in the best way possible.

FreshWomen - Season 2 is available now.

See you soon,
f1r3.