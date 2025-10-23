 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20506957 Edited 23 October 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.2.63 Patch Notes:

  • Improved localization: Some of the translations were a bit off, these should hopefully be corrected now. It's hard for me to be sure since I don't speak any of the translated languages :| If you have suggestions I am all ears!
  • Improved optimization: The new map should overall be a lot more performant, especially the Mines, Lava area and the Junkyard which were pretty bad in prior versions.
  • Save System update: Some players reported an issue after the intro text, the game would not load any further and got stuck on a black screen. This was a bug with the save system which should now be completely fixed. Please report if this is still happening for you!!
  • Minor UI bug fixes.


There are still a lot of things on my to do list! Stay tuned for future updates in the coming days! Cheers!
/Ponty

