- Improved localization: Some of the translations were a bit off, these should hopefully be corrected now. It's hard for me to be sure since I don't speak any of the translated languages :| If you have suggestions I am all ears!
- Improved optimization: The new map should overall be a lot more performant, especially the Mines, Lava area and the Junkyard which were pretty bad in prior versions.
- Save System update: Some players reported an issue after the intro text, the game would not load any further and got stuck on a black screen. This was a bug with the save system which should now be completely fixed. Please report if this is still happening for you!!
- Minor UI bug fixes.
There are still a lot of things on my to do list! Stay tuned for future updates in the coming days! Cheers!
/Ponty
Changed files in this update