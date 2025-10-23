 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20506802
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a setting for toggling the rendering of all glaggles.

  • Added a new category to settings: Game. Added a setting for adjusting camera speed when moving with WASD/arrow keys.

  • Added checks to make sure settings are regenerated with default values if missing.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 3550061
