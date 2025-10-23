 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20506636
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
This is the development team of Mini Cozy Room : Lo-Fi.

Several issues were discovered after today’s update, and a hotfix has been released to address them.

<Bug Fixes>

  1. Fixed an issue where certain DLC backgrounds were configured with incorrect data.
    (After this change, some background settings may be reset. Please note that all DLC backgrounds can be repurchased for 0 LP, so you can easily set them again.)

  2. Fixed an issue where DLC content (music, backgrounds, outfits) from the new Nawhij DLC was not applied correctly in certain environments after purchase.

  3. Fixed an issue where, in certain environments with multiple delivery boxes stacked, the game failed to log in properly.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thank you for your understanding and support.

