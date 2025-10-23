Its now possible to unlock the conditions necessary to achieve all the game's endings, however during early access you will only be able to access one of the endings with an incomplete fight against Johannes.

If you want to finish unlocking the conditions and be able to play the other endings (when the game is in version 1.0), then keep in mind that you need to collect two important texts (they are located in the abbey cable car and on the stairs before fighting Johannes). Follow the instructions in “Dirian's Letter” and “The Hidden Witch” to be ready when the final version of the game arrives.

A bug in the Hurtbox of the boss “Zotz” has also been fixed, and the damage of the elemental circuit Aetheris gladio merio has been increased.

What did you think of the game? I look forward to your feedback!

Remember, final release on october 27!