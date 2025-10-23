Improvements
Adjustable controller vibration
The save folder can now be easily accessed from the settings interface
Detailed steps for resetting save data have been added
Adjusted cooldown mechanics for certain bosses
Optimized descriptions for some talents
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players could become permanently unable to act after being hit
Corrected the description of save data inheritance
Fixed an issue where Life-Cutting Sword "Slash of Meditation" occasionally failed to restore energy
