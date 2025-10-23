 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20506373 Edited 23 October 2025 – 03:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Adjustable controller vibration

  • The save folder can now be easily accessed from the settings interface

    • Detailed steps for resetting save data have been added

  • Adjusted cooldown mechanics for certain bosses

  • Optimized descriptions for some talents

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could become permanently unable to act after being hit

  • Corrected the description of save data inheritance

  • Fixed an issue where Life-Cutting Sword "Slash of Meditation" occasionally failed to restore energy

Changed files in this update

Depot 3265061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link