23 October 2025 Build 20506359 Edited 23 October 2025 – 05:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Magic Academy simulation management game "Arcana Academy" has officially launched on Steam! Here, construct your very own Magic sanctuary, summon Apprentices from various Races, and cultivate them into unique Magic prodigies. But be careful—every Select you make, from classroom teachings to forbidden Rituals, will determine the fate of your Academy...

Since the release of the demo in September, "Arcana Academy" has received widespread acclaim from players, with a current 95% positive rating on Steam. Thank you all for your support! We have carefully studied all your feedback and have made comprehensive optimizations and improvements to the official version, striving to present you with a better Magic world.

Now, embark on this magic management journey full of endless possibilities and challenges—your Magic Legendary awaits your pen to write its story!

