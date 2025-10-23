What's up, folks!

The New DLC "Echoes from Primal Grove" is now available!

The DLC includes two new heroes: Cang Jue and Yoyo, and four new weapons: Armillary Sash, Viper Sight,

Drift Shard, and Jackpot. Hope you enjoy it!

To celebrate the release, we are offering a 10% discount on the new DLC. The base game and other DLCs are also available at New Historical Low prices. Additionally, we will host a 4-day Free Weekend Event from October 23rd 10:00 to October 27rd 10:00 (PT). Gather your friends and squad up for an unforgettable weekend in Gunfire Reborn!

This update will start Season 6 "Fortune's Roll" as well, adding Act 3 branching stage [Twilight Grove] with new enemies, Challenge Events and mechanisms. Additionally, we have added and optimized some

system functions to enhance your gaming experience.

More content awaits you in the game!

Finally, if you encounter anything unsatisfactory in this update, please provide feedback promptly. We will continue to iterate and improve it!

Have fun together!

---Gunfire Reborn Studio

The following content will be directly unlocked after buying the DLC "Echoes from Primal Grove":

Heroes

[Cang Jue]

Introduction:

Breaks through the gates of heaven, seeking the peak of Dao Cang Jue builds his foundation through martial arts, tempers his spirit with dual souls, and ascends from mortal to immortal. When facing enemies, he channels Vigour into his palm, casts spells to bind enemies, and chains attacks with firearms. In crisis, he unleashes his true self, overwhelming all foes with sheer martial power.

[Cang Jue] Skill:

Primary Skill (E): Rage Morph When Vigour is not less than 60, can Cost all Vigour to enter [Fist Stance] and restore all HP. In [Fist Stance]: immune to control, can cast [Strikes]. Can manually exit [Fist Stance], Cost all Vigour and restore all HP

Secondary Skill (Q): Cloudbind Seal Deal 600 DMG to all enemies within 3m on hit, and applies [Shadowbind] to the first enemy hit, lasting 4s. When Vigour is not less than 120, [Cloudbind Seal] becomes enhanced

Exclusive Talents:

Shadow Return: +1 Dash capacity; +1 more during [Rage Morph]. Vigour cost is halved when activating [Rage Morph] Stone Guard: +20 Max HP; take 50% less DMG when HP is under 60% during [Rage Morph] Seal Legacy: [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal] does not cost Secondary Skill Uses. [Shadowbind] applied by [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal] transfers to the enemy nearest to Cang Jue when the target is defeated, with remaining duration +0.5s. If Secondary Skill Uses is no less than 3, casting [Guard Stance] doesn't Cost Vigour but instead consumes 2 extra Secondary Skill Uses; if Uses is under 3, casting [Guard Stance] doesn't Cost Secondary Skill Use charge Shadowbreak: Weapon DMG to [Shadowbind] +50%. During [Rage Morph], [Strikes] base Attack Power +100 Arcane Insight: When total Ascension Level ≥6, you can select 1 unactivated Ascension to level up by 1 in the Hero interface

Exclusive Spiritual Blessings:

[Unrivaled Swiftness]: During [Rage Morph]: +3 Vigour per second. Gain 1 stack (max 6) for every 60 Vigour spent or every 10 Combo gained. When stacks ≥6, casting Primary Skill consumes 6 stacks, fully restores HP, and enters [Unrivaled] for 20s While in [Unrivaled], casting Primary Skill again ends [Unrivaled] early. When [Unrivaled] ends, consume all stacks to cast [Swift Shadow Style], +50% final DMG per stack [Vigour Immolation]: Can cast [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal] when Vigour ≥ 60; casting consumes all Vigour, +0.5% final Weapon DMG per Vigour spent, lasts 12s; bonus increases by 200% when hitting enemies affected by [Shadowbind] from [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal]: if [Shadowbind] ends early, recover 5 Vigour per second remaining [Shadow Merge]: Each time [Shadowbind] is applied, gain +60% skill damage for 8s, up to 120%. Every 4s, applies [Shadowbind] to 3 random unaffected enemies. If there are insufficient valid targets for this effect, restore 8 Vigour for each missing target. [Vigour Surge]: '+60 Max Vigour; per second: gain Vigour equal to 3% of max Vigour; after entering or exiting [Fist Stance], gain an extra Vigour per second equal to 2% of max Vigour for 20s

Spirit Jades:

[Luxuriant Growth]: +1% DMG per 4 HP; restore 2% max HP on enemy defeat [Vigour Absorb]: Per Normal/Elite enemy defeated within 25m: Obtain 1/30 Vigour

Spiritual Ascensions:

[Shadow Fist]: Cast [Advanced Strike I]/[Advanced Strike II]/[Advanced Strike III] to gain 1/2/3 stacks for 10 sec. Each stack: +40% final skill DMG. With no less than 6 stacks: [Basic Strike] Attack Speed +75%, [Flash Star] range greatly increases but no longer restores Vigour [Ephemeral Seal]: [Shadowbind] duration reduced to 2s. For every 0.4s reduced from base duration, [Cloudbind Seal] final DMG +20% [Cloud Prison]: When [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal] hits an enemy, it also applies Enhanced [Shadowbind] to the nearest enemy within 12m (if no valid enemy, Obtain 60 Vigour). Hitting a target affected by Enhanced [Shadowbind] also deals 100% DMG to all other enemies affected by Enhanced [Shadowbind]

Spiritual Links:

[Stonebreaker]: During [Rage Morph], base Attack Power of [Strikes] +40% [Last Stand]: When Vigour <60, instantly restore 30 Vigour; max 1 trigger per 20s [Vigour Assault]: +120% Weapon DMG for 6s when gaining at least 20 Vigour within 2s [Unmatched Will]: [Unrivaled Swiftness]: Max stacks 10. During [Unrivaled], [Basic Strike] and [Advanced Strike] attack speed +25% [Prolonged Shadow]: +50%/+100% duration for this [Shadowbind] and Weapon final DMG Bonus when casting [Enhanced Cloudbind Seal] with Cost ≥120/180 Vigour

[Yoyo]

Introduction:

Sprouts mark the passage of time, carrying the will of the forest Possesses the essence of nature, Yoyo is the envoy of the forest. Waving her staff, she hurls emerald orbs that drain enemies' vitality. Her bond with Leaf Spirit lets her summon them within a natural domain. Raised alongside the forest's staff, she shares a special bond with all Staff.

[Yoyo] Skill:

Primary Skill (E): Spirit Summon Create a natural domain: summon 1 [Leaf Spirit] inside, convert 1 seed in field to [Leaf Spirit]. [Leaf Spirit] will automatically attack enemies and deal Corrosion DMG

Secondary Skill (Q): Verdant Orb Throw Verdant Orb: explodes on contact, leaves a seed, applies 3 stacks of [Parasite] to enemies in range and triggers a 150% [Parasite] DMG instantly; [Parasite]: Triggers every second, deals 300 DMG per trigger, +100 DMG per [Parasite] stack. After trigger, [Parasite] stacks -1

Exclusive Talents:

Forest Vault: Drop a Staff per 50 enemies defeated; 50% chance for Corrosive Element Type, Inscriptions +1 Mana Overflow: Every 2 casts of [Spirit Summon]: +1 [Leaf Spirit] summons next cast Photosynthesis: Gain 4 Weapon skill resources when using Use[Spirit Summon]. Gain 2 Weapon skill resources when a seed is converted into a [Leaf Spirit] Verdant Heart: +2% skill DMG per [Leaf Spirit] or seed on field Corrosion Affinity：+50% chance to inflict Corrosive abnormal status

Exclusive Spiritual Blessings:

[Forest Infusion]: Within the area of [Spirit Summon], [Leaf Spirit] gains +50% attack speed and guaranteed Elemental Effect on hit. After summoning 250 [Leaf Spirit], Casting [Spirit Summon] fuses 3 [Leaf Spirit] in range into 1 [Forest Spirit]. [Forest Spirit] has 250% Attack Power and max HP of a [Leaf Spirit], receives all [Leaf Spirit] buffs, deals AoE with Normal attacks, and unlocks a new melee skill that deals Attack Power*200% damage [Leaf Essence]: Auto pick up seeds within 12m. +5% [Parasite] final DMG per pick up for 10s (max 200%). When [Parasite] stacks exceed the limit on an enemy, per excess stack instantly trigger 50% [Parasite] DMG [Spiritual Domain]：[Spirit Summon] skill range doubled. Each time a Weapon Skill is cast, Obtain 1 stack (2 stacks if cast in Nature Domain), each stack grants +15% Weapon final DMG Bonus and +7.5% skill final DMG Bonus for 10s (max 10 stacks) Corrosive Wither: +20% Corrosion DMG for 10s per Decay Effect triggered (max 200%). Every 4 triggers, deal imprison lasting 1s to enemy and gain 50% Movement Speed for 2s. Every 9 triggers, +1% final Corrosion DMG (max 80%, includes triggers before Spiritual Blessing)

Spirit Jades:

[Leaf Pact]: [Leaf Spirit] attack range doubles. Every 5s, spawns a [Leaf Spirit] (prioritizes converting seeds in the natural domain). While using Verdant Orb Select [Leaf Spirit], spawns a seed underfoot every 1s [Vital Seizure]: Normal enemies affected by Corrosion can be directly targeted as Absorb. Throwing an absorbed Monster instantly defeats the target and triggers an extra [Verdant Orb] effect on the same Monster within skill range. Corrosion DMG +40%

Spiritual Ascensions:

[Wild Growth]: [Leaf Spirit] evolves into [Forest Spirit] after 3 attacks; each attack by [Forest Spirit] increases damage by 30% and attack speed by 12% (max 10 stacks)\

[Forest Spirit] has 250% of [Leaf Spirit]'s Attack Power and max HP, gains all [Leaf Spirit] effects, Normal attacks deal AoE damage, and gains a new melee skill that deals Attack Power*200% damage [Blooming Field]: Seeds on the field explode every 5s, triggering the effect of [Verdant Orb]. Parasite DMG from [Verdant Orb] +200% [Domain Expansion]: Per 10 enemies defeated: Nature Domain of [Spirit Summon] range +0.1m, Weapon DMG +10% (up to 100 stacks). Enemies inside the domain take (500+500*Ascension Level) Corrosion DMG every 0.5s

Spiritual Links:

[Life Bloom]: +60% [Leaf Spirit] DMG [Renewal Cycle]: When Weapon Skill resources are below 50%, +2 Weapon skill resources gain [Gale Leaf]: 35% chance for [Leaf Spirit] attacks in the Nature domain to deal 1 extra instance of damage on hit [Luxuriant Growth]: [Parasite] triggered by [Verdant Orb]: DMG +80% [Deep Roots]: [Leaf Spirit] attacks grant +2 [Parasite] stacks

Weapons

[Armillary Sash]

Weapon type: Staff

Dual-wielded: No

Description: Upon hitting a target, the shot chains among up to 3 enemies. On hit, enemies obtain 1 stack of mark. When triggering Elemental Effect, enemies obtain 2 stacks of mark (up to 8 stacks)

Weapon skill: Detonate mark. Higher mark stacks deal more DMG and more hits

Exclusive Inscription:

1. Element DMG dealt unaffected by Element counter; 50% chance to deal 1 extra hit per mark detonation

2.After 3 shots, next shot: +3 bounces, guaranteed to trigger Elemental Effect

[Viper Sight]

Weapon type: Pistol

Dual-wielded: Yes

Description: After trigering 3 Critical Hits, next Critical Hit fires a spread shot, dealing Critical DMG to the 3 nearest enemies within 8m of the target

Weapon skill: While aiming, reveals weak points of enemies in sight

Exclusive Inscription:

1.Scatter Projectiles +3; Scatter range +100%

2.Weak points are exposed without aiming. After hitting an enemy, CritX +0.6x for 5s (up to 3.0x)

[Drift Shard]

Weapon type: Sniper

Dual-wielded: No

Description: Gain energy when hitting. When energy is full, fire tracking arrows

Weapon skill: Fires 12 homing arrows that seek enemy weak points and deal area damage on hit

Exclusive Inscription:

1. Weapon Skill can fire two waves of homing arrows

2. 10% chance to fire 3 extra tracking arrows per shot

3. +10% RoF for 6s when all four shots hit (up to +50%)

[Jackpot]

Weapon type: Shotgun

Dual-wielded: Yes

Description: Every 8th shot randomly draws an effect applied to the next 8 shots

Exclusive Inscription:

1.Gain at least two effects simultaneously

2.Each draw effect gains extra boost: Projectiles +25%, Final DMG +50%, Explosion Range +2m

Oct 23rd Update Note

At the same time, we prepare following free update content for our base game:

Season 5 comes to an end

The "Arcane Talisman" will no longer be the default gameplay for the current Season, and the progress of the Season 5 tasks will be reset. Players can go to the Season Store to purchase Season Rewards that were not obtained in previous Seasons by spending Soul Essence.

Additionally, players can use "Season Selection" to enjoy the gameplay of previous Seasons.

Season 6 Now On

Season Gameplay - Fortune's Roll

Fortune cycles, great luck descends. Within the unseen, Dice containing unique powers of the world are born and scattered throughout perilous realms. It is said that those who obtain the Dice can use their luck to turn danger into safety, change fate, and even accomplish the impossible. Heroes set out in search of these opportunities. Meanwhile, Monsters blessed by Dice Luck have become even more difficult to handle…

"Fortune's Roll" is available only in Nightmare and Reincarnation difficulties. During the adventure, you can collect various Dice and activate their effects based on roll results. Strengthen your ability by equipping and combining different Dice—but be prepared to face enemies empowered by dice effects as well!

Detailed rules can be seen in-game.

Season Rewards

Complete Seasonal Missions and raise your Season Level to unlock exclusive rewards:

• Avatar Frame: "Fortune's Roll"

• Qian Sui's Idle Pose: "Heaven's Fortune"

• Infernal Legendary Weapon Skin: "Heart of Lava"

• Golding Longbow Weapon Skin: "Heart of Ocean"

• New Emotes, Profile Icons and so on

Stage

A brand new stage of Act 3 [Twilight Grove]

While meditating atop [Duo Fjord], the Crown Prince sensed wild elemental surges. A portal burst open, and a secret realm emerged in an instant: foggy bamboo forest cloaking a war-torn village.

Hidden dangers and alluring opportunities intertwine here. Ready your gear—adventure calls!

Entry Requirement: After finishing [Duo Fjord] 5 times, there is a chance to enter [Twilight Grove] when entering Act 3 Stage 2 and Stage 3.

New Enemies (Normal)

[Hermit Crab]

The Hermit Crab lives in a conch shell, wandering around in search of a safe home. Any creature that comes near its shelter is treated as an enemy.

[Void Monk]

Unlike the Nihilation Monk or Corrupt Monk, the Void Monk specializes in mastering void laws. He can transform plants and was once shunned by the Corrupt Monk for interrupting his meditation with summoned thorn walls.

[Wavefin]

Wavefin scoffs at White Shark's Battle aesthetics. He is known for the unpredictable attacks, the signature underwater ambush is every enemy's nightmare.

[Crab Vanguard]

Rumor has it, the Crab Vanguard is the strongest assault force under ABYSSAL SERPENT. Wielding twin hammers, it's actually the sharpest "spear" in ABYSSAL SERPENT's ranks.

[Shellazer]

This giant turtle from the deep sea carries a powerful Large laser Weapon on its sturdy shell, firing continuous lasers to devastate any enemy in its way.

[Venomous Catfish]

A catfish ninja corroded by Corrosion liquid, who abandoned its shell for a fierce Corrosion jellyfish shield. If the shield is shattered by a heavy blow, Toxic Smog erupts, corroding the area around.

[Baboerben]

Catfish Man's sworn brother; once trained in archery together. Mastered Fire, recruited by YORUHIME-MARU. It was his fire arrow that set the entire village ablaze during the raid.

New Elite

[Elite Crab Vanguard]

After awakened the bloodline power of fire, the Crab Vanguard was forged by countless battles. Its attacks can be heavy or nimble, keeping opponents on their toes.

New Traps and Artifices

[Conch Shell]

Scattered across [Twilight Grove], these shells may yield Ammo, Coppers, and other supplies when broken—but beware, breaking them may also attract hostile Hermit Crabs.

[Fountain Mechanism]

Jump on it to move up and down. Use this movement to get the upper hand in combat!

Others

Added the Language Expansion Pack feature. You can click "Create Translation" in Settings > Select Language to create localization packages.

Adjusted the Essence cost cap for the Spiritual Remnant at [Longling Tomb - Entrance] in Reincarnation Difficulty. The maximum refresh cost is now limited to 60 Essence (previously unlimited).

Updated the sharing and recycling rules for [Transcendent Arsenal]. When sharing an imprinted weapon with teammates, it will be returned to the original owner's vault after the game ends. Weapons not obtained in the current run cannot be imprinted by teammates.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some known issues related to gameplay, stages, and more

