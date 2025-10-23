 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20506225
Update notes via Steam Community
Added some integrated quick tutorialization in the first level of the game. Nothing too intrusive, and if you're on a second run you'll be blowing through this level pretty quick anyway so it's like a little extra flair.

