Quick update
Update notes via Steam Community
Added some integrated quick tutorialization in the first level of the game. Nothing too intrusive, and if you're on a second run you'll be blowing through this level pretty quick anyway so it's like a little extra flair.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2870581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update