玩法修改：
1.整合优化了国策/国策相关大臣效果，国策价格提高至20-50铜钱，新增/保留了以下国策：
① 大一统 全属性等级提高 10级
相关大臣：李斯 施行大一统国策时，全属性额外提高10级
② 独尊儒术 礼/智等级提高20级
③ 百炼成钢 锻造牌库中所有牌
相关大臣：鲁班 施行百炼成钢国策时，自身文治成长600点
④ 殿试 科举和武举价格永久下降5铜钱
⑤ 天下共主 击败BOSS额外奖励5铜钱
⑥ 史官制度 获得伟业[史记]
⑦ 行省制 信等级提高20级
⑧ 八旗制 获得8次临时出牌数
⑨ 一条鞭法 义等级提高20级
⑩ 摊丁入亩 仁等级提高20级
10月24日 更新补丁
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update