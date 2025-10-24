 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20506187 Edited 24 October 2025 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
玩法修改：
1.整合优化了国策/国策相关大臣效果，国策价格提高至20-50铜钱，新增/保留了以下国策：
① 大一统 全属性等级提高 10级
相关大臣：李斯 施行大一统国策时，全属性额外提高10级
② 独尊儒术 礼/智等级提高20级
③ 百炼成钢 锻造牌库中所有牌
相关大臣：鲁班 施行百炼成钢国策时，自身文治成长600点
④ 殿试 科举和武举价格永久下降5铜钱
⑤ 天下共主 击败BOSS额外奖励5铜钱
⑥ 史官制度 获得伟业[史记]
⑦ 行省制 信等级提高20级
⑧ 八旗制 获得8次临时出牌数
⑨ 一条鞭法 义等级提高20级
⑩ 摊丁入亩 仁等级提高20级

