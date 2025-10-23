 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20506147
Update notes via Steam Community
In this patch, the workers are now able to chop wood and mine veins.

Workers will find out how to complete a certain task themselves. If they have to chop a tree down, they will see if they own an axe in their inventory, if they dont, they will go out and find the required materials, then they will craft the tool and start their task. Same goes for mining.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3313071
