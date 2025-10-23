 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20505956 Edited 23 October 2025 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Banana Loco is officially LIVE on Steam!

Get ready to peel out in the wackiest puzzle-adventure of the year. Hunt bananas, outwit traps, and earn medals in the banana land where chaos is just part of the charm.

Wishlist it. Play it. Go bananas.

