Patch Notes:

-New snow deformation system that allows the player, rake, and the fox now leave paths in the snow

-Beartraps and cams now sink into the snow

-Gloves & Arms now collect rain, snow, and dust

-Tweaked some of the weather

-Coil guns texture now looks better

-AK has new texture, working on making it so when guns/melee weapons spawn they can have a random texture

-Rakes original model has a new skin he can swap to

-Rakes music will now switch pitch occasionally

-New Weather: Dusty Thunderstorm

-Walls in town will now collect snow, dust, and rain

-Pulling out beartraps now puts away gun and putting them away or placing them pulls it back out. you also cant pull out guns while holding cams/traps too.

-Shrubs and grass now move realistically with wind

-Audio tapes, park benches, the outside of a few house walls left out of last update, tents, mail boxes, historical signs, beartrap boxes, and more now collect snow, dust, and rain

-Beartrap box in RV next to player home now always has 3 beartraps

-Made it so dynamic res can only be lowered to 20%

Fixes:

-Fixed Rake getting stuck

-Fixed shrubs turning fully white during blizzards

-Lowered Bloom (will add setting in future to turn off and change amount of bloom)

-Fixed PS icons not showing up

-Fixed Sleeves disappearing (I think?)

-Fixed fog not rendering over water textures when weather was dusty

-Fixed car floating slightly off the ground next to farm house

-Fixed car at spawn and police cars not collecting dust, snow, and rain

-Optimized cars

Known Issues:

-AI deforming snow only happens within a close radius to the player

-Players feet doesnt deform snow right/only works in high snow/blizzards

-Starting Settings have some issues on some devices