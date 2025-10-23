Patch Notes:
-New snow deformation system that allows the player, rake, and the fox now leave paths in the snow
-Beartraps and cams now sink into the snow
-Gloves & Arms now collect rain, snow, and dust
-Tweaked some of the weather
-Coil guns texture now looks better
-AK has new texture, working on making it so when guns/melee weapons spawn they can have a random texture
-Rakes original model has a new skin he can swap to
-Rakes music will now switch pitch occasionally
-New Weather: Dusty Thunderstorm
-Walls in town will now collect snow, dust, and rain
-Pulling out beartraps now puts away gun and putting them away or placing them pulls it back out. you also cant pull out guns while holding cams/traps too.
-Shrubs and grass now move realistically with wind
-Audio tapes, park benches, the outside of a few house walls left out of last update, tents, mail boxes, historical signs, beartrap boxes, and more now collect snow, dust, and rain
-Beartrap box in RV next to player home now always has 3 beartraps
-Made it so dynamic res can only be lowered to 20%
Fixes:
-Fixed Rake getting stuck
-Fixed shrubs turning fully white during blizzards
-Lowered Bloom (will add setting in future to turn off and change amount of bloom)
-Fixed PS icons not showing up
-Fixed Sleeves disappearing (I think?)
-Fixed fog not rendering over water textures when weather was dusty
-Fixed car floating slightly off the ground next to farm house
-Fixed car at spawn and police cars not collecting dust, snow, and rain
-Optimized cars
Known Issues:
-AI deforming snow only happens within a close radius to the player
-Players feet doesnt deform snow right/only works in high snow/blizzards
-Starting Settings have some issues on some devices
