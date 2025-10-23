Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate is now available on Steam VR! A remake of the award winning, critically acclaimed VR time travel adventure game - The Fragments of Fate will have stepping into the unknown as no telling where you’ll go and who you’ll become as you unravel the mysteries of time.

Did we mention there's a 10% launch discount? Own the original too and get a collective 30% off with the Past & Present deal!

Full next-gen remake of the award-winning VR time-travel adventure.

Physics-driven platforming : swim, jump, crouch, climb, zipline, and swing.

Visual makeover : fully overhauled, richer, more beautiful environments.

World-class full-body avatars with mirror systems for unmatched presence.

Advanced haptics : proximity & context-sensitive feedback for deeper immersion.

Samuel overhaul : new UI, storage system, time-travel upgrade, plus the Echo Diviner and Echo Vaults to locate lost items.

New content : three brand-new levels set across richly detailed eras alongside much larger and extended levels.

Revamped combat: new combat system with fresh weapons, ammo types, and enemy behaviors.