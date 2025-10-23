Fixed button controller mapping conflict during dialogue (next dialogue and dictionary button)
Fixed an error that could happen when clicking on "I don't know" during sentence block exercices
うら先生 is now linked correctly to the -て form lesson
Hotfix 1.00.0108
