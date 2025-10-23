 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20505820 Edited 23 October 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed button controller mapping conflict during dialogue (next dialogue and dictionary button)

  • Fixed an error that could happen when clicking on "I don't know" during sentence block exercices

  • うら先生 is now linked correctly to the -て form lesson

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2701721
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2701722
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2701723
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link