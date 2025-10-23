Hey all y'all goofy goobers straight chillin around these parts of steam! I just released a huge combat overhaul update for Sophonce! You can check out a gameplay video here:

This update encompasses all your feedback and suggestions and I am eternally grateful for all the constructive feedback! These are some of the major things I added:

Crouch Slide

Grenade Ammo Indicator added at the bottom right next to the ammo counter

You now have access to all powers that you can select with a Power Wheel. You can still switch between your previous power and your current power by tapping the "Cycle Powers" button.

Aim down sights (only the sniper and rocket launcher that you will get in chapter 2 will have the zoom effect because they use scopes)

Removed the advanced weapons and balanced all the weapons accordingly

Changed the system to true first person (minus seeing your own legs) to make the camera a lot more animated (you can adjust the aggressiveness of the head bob in the settings)

blood effects have been increased

melee changed to a knife instead of a punch and it can now be used as a gameplay mechanic since I upgraded the damage

Removed the casting animation for the shield power to not disrupt the fast flow of the game

all weapons have reload animations now instead of placeholder ones!

The shotgun is now pump action, the shotgun does a lot more damage but it's firing rate is slower due to pumping before each fire. (Trust me it feels a lot more satisfying)

fov range is now 70->120

Gamepad Controller movement feels a lot more organic

Removed the infinite pistol (it was too weak and useless) and incorporated a new ammo pooling system that allows you to collect different types of ammo without needing the specific weapon in your inventory. This will allow the player to have a larger ammo pool that will rarely run out and if the player does, they can rely on melee to fight back and get more ammo from weapon drops.

Flashlight is now attached to the hip which I needed to do because when it was attached to the gun the flashlight was lowered while sprinting.

and more that I can't really think of right now haha. Hope y'all enjoy! I read the comments about improving the level design to be more dynamic and not just a mere corridor shooter so I am redoing a lot of Chapter 2 to include that type of level design vibe similar to F.E.A.R.! I also know the A.I. voices aren't good so I will be trying my best to recruit some family members and close friends to redo the voices and help with future ones. Hopefully they come through!

The bad news is that I had to completely change the inventory save system so y'all wont be able to continue from where you left off because all your guns and powers will be missing. Here is a save file of the last level with the new save system so y'all wont have to replay the whole game again! Your choices still remain intact so don't worry! The instructions for installing these save files are in the folder.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/14HHH4Kp5dSaRWkprxGxSPsf0lw3LVs_9?usp=drive_link

I'm about to start job hunting now so I won't be updating this game for a bit until I find something but trust me that Chapter 2 will be worth the wait! Thanks again for all the help and support, I appreciate you guys so much!!