23 October 2025 Build 20505698 Edited 23 October 2025 – 02:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix

- Fixed a crash when talking to Sofie about Ralph's plan (found by GhostStalker)

- Fixed a crash when talking to Ralph about the Lonely girl (found by BardHunter)

Changed files in this update

