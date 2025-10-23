 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20505664 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:13:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed unit upgrades for splash damage and splash radius crashing the game.

  • Fixed upgrades not applying when defending.

  • Made values for unit upgrades round correctly.

  • Added more checks to prevent battles deadlocks during attack actions.

  • Fixed population growth for Kursian war beast populations.

  • Reduced milk production from Kakak for large settlements.

  • Set Kughor Crossbow run speed to 4.

  • Rebalanced Meat Plant building to produce meat at low production.

  • Move the majority of game text to a json file in preparation for localization.

