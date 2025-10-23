Fixed unit upgrades for splash damage and splash radius crashing the game.
Fixed upgrades not applying when defending.
Made values for unit upgrades round correctly.
Added more checks to prevent battles deadlocks during attack actions.
Fixed population growth for Kursian war beast populations.
Reduced milk production from Kakak for large settlements.
Set Kughor Crossbow run speed to 4.
Rebalanced Meat Plant building to produce meat at low production.
Move the majority of game text to a json file in preparation for localization.
Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3757481
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update