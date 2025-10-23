 Skip to content
Major 23 October 2025 Build 20505606 Edited 23 October 2025 – 02:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ːsteamthisːPADDLE PANIC IS BACK!ːsteamthisː

Hey everyone!

After a short break, the Paddle Panic project is officially back in action!

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes, and by the end of this week, you’ll be able to enjoy some awesome new updates and improvements!

What’s new:

  • Game engine changed from Unity → Unreal Engine

  • New graphics options for better performance and visuals

  • Updated graphics, elements, and obstacles

  • Added Multiplayer mode (4 players)

All these features will be available in the Playtest version — so stay tuned and get ready to jump back in!

Please REINSTALL YOUR GAME BEFORE TESTING.

BECAUSE THERE IS A DIFFERENT ENGINE, YOU NEED TO UNINSTALL THE GAME AND INSTALL IT BACK.

Thank you all for your patience and support!

Let’s make Paddle Panic better than ever!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3941581
  • Loading history…
