ːsteamthisːPADDLE PANIC IS BACK!ːsteamthisː

Hey everyone!

After a short break, the Paddle Panic project is officially back in action!

We’ve been working hard behind the scenes, and by the end of this week, you’ll be able to enjoy some awesome new updates and improvements!

What’s new:

Game engine changed from Unity → Unreal Engine

New graphics options for better performance and visuals

Updated graphics , elements , and obstacles

Added Multiplayer mode (4 players)

All these features will be available in the Playtest version — so stay tuned and get ready to jump back in!

Please REINSTALL YOUR GAME BEFORE TESTING.

BECAUSE THERE IS A DIFFERENT ENGINE, YOU NEED TO UNINSTALL THE GAME AND INSTALL IT BACK.

Thank you all for your patience and support!

Let’s make Paddle Panic better than ever!