Hey Galactic Survivalists!

While we prepare for a major update for the holiday season, we have focused on fixing the bugs you reported in missions and related game systems for the current update 1.14.



We have also further refined some of the newer features, such as more dynamic respawn for players. Furthermore, all factions now call for reinforcements when you attack their space stations.

We have also made some changes in response to feedback on the missions, both to the help systems and to the tasks themselves. Please note that changes to structures or mission sequences that you have already activated will not be updated automatically. If you encounter any problems, please contact mission@empyriongame.com directly (preferably with your savegame attached or linked as a download).



Many thanks to all contributors who provided us with detailed bug reports for 1.13 and its hotfixes!



We hope to receive numerous submissions and test reports from you in the experimental version that is starting NOW.



Changelog: v1.14 B4895 2025-10-23



Changes:

Passenger Seat Persistence Improvement

Passengers logging back into a dedicated server will now be reliably placed back into the passenger seat they were in when they logged out, even if the vessel has moved to a new playfield.

This feature works under specific conditions: the seat must not be destroyed and it must not be occupied by another player.

To ensure you can always reclaim your spot, we strongly recommend you reserve your seat.



How to "Reserve" Your Passenger Seat

Reserving your seat with a Private Lock Code is the best way to guarantee your seat is available when you log back in.

Aim at your passenger seat & press P to open the Control Panel. Navigate to the Devices tab & select the Lock Code option. Enter a code. Be sure to save this code elsewhere! Check the Private box to hide the code from other players in the GUI.

To use your reserved seat, simply attempt to occupy it and then enter your code when prompted.

Important Advice for Passengers

If your seat is destroyed or occupied by another player, you will be placed back into the location where you originally logged out. Reserve your seat to prevent this.

Coordinate with the Pilot: Upon logging back in, do not exit your seat immediately. Confirm with the pilot that the vessel is stationary. Running or walking on a moving vessel is not unsupported and may lead to clipping through the hull.

Gameplay:

- Added Space Base Defense units and basic scenario to all space faring factions

- Added Base Attack for Zirax Houses



Mission & POIs related:

- Bad Wolf 3: slightly reduced amount of AlienSting required; Slightly increased amount of Chitin Scales required.

- Bad Wolf 4: changed trigger area of PDA markers when entering the base to prevent players run past them and break progress

- Tales of Tash: changed info given when picking up 1st log

- New Terra: colored underground tunnel exit hatch in NT Capital for easier visibility

- NewTerra: Added more attack drones to Listening Outpost playfield

- To Good Business: changed aux drone spawn when attacking command center

- Dialogue: Added manual close option to console dialogue in Abandoned Mine (next the Mercer)

- Dialogue: New Terra: Made code hidden in dropped PDA (on Robot Farm) more obvious

- Dialogue: New Terra: Changed logic of dialogue options for Bartender of Virix Rest Stop (to avoid not-triggering mission progress accidentally when returning with the items)

- Dialogue: New Terra: Added logic to hide answer options about missions for Alex' Epilogue talk.



Loot:

- Added ‘AlienSting’ to Alien Scorpions drop table & increased drop chance for Mosquitos

World

- Added Arkenian ground drones to Arkenian Homeworld



Fixes:

- Turrets switching to next target with delay if a device is a target

- 00568: Aiming down a zoomed in scope is not smooth for scoped hand weapons

- Fixed playfield temperature on UCH Listening Outpost playfield

- Fixed Kriel using regular freighters instead of own variants

- Fixed Nemoris I reporting failure of spawning the Control Station in game console, although POI was placed (Note: This does NOT fix playfields where the POI did not spawn at all. Please read this thread for more info and possible workarounds: https://empyriononline.com/threads/bugged-mission-terminal-nexus-part-2.102919/#post-468784

- Fixed some OPV Prefabs (turrets)

- Fixed index entries and device groups of former ALIEN and ENEMY turret variants (now properly showing up in Turret group in the Device menu)

- Credibility missions for Colonists, Kriel and Prenn did not complete on some stations/vessels-

- Terminal Nexus II: Resume mission was not available

- Dialogue: Mandor/Perez not shown as name in Dialogue Headline

- Dialogue: IDA now show in Dialogue Headline when accessing Console (Robot Farm, New Terra)

- OPP L&F: Sigma Fulcrum: Rogue forcefield floating outside of Laboratory

- OPP L&F: Secret Prison: fixed issue with main gate