 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Marathon Closed Technical Test
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 October 2025 Build 20505337 Edited 23 October 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,

we’ve made the following fixes:

Peace

Changes

Small Fish

Fisherman can now appear as a piece reward only when it is already in the deck

Acorn

Squirrel can now appear as a piece reward only when it is already in the deck

Flower

Butterfly and Flower Girl can now appear as piece rewards only when one of them is already in the deck

Reason for the Change

Compared to the Frigid Zone, one of the reasons the early stages of the Temperate Zone are more difficult is that consumable items generated from land could appear in the piece selection screen, making it harder to strengthen the deck.

This adjustment was made to address that issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2916671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link