Based on the feedback and reports we’ve received from everyone on Discord and Steam,
we’ve made the following fixes:
Peace
Changes
Small Fish
Fisherman can now appear as a piece reward only when it is already in the deck
Acorn
Squirrel can now appear as a piece reward only when it is already in the deck
Flower
Butterfly and Flower Girl can now appear as piece rewards only when one of them is already in the deck
Reason for the Change
Compared to the Frigid Zone, one of the reasons the early stages of the Temperate Zone are more difficult is that consumable items generated from land could appear in the piece selection screen, making it harder to strengthen the deck.
This adjustment was made to address that issue.
Changed files in this update