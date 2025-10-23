What's new to REKA?

Talk to spirits with the Dziady mask: With this mask, Reka can speak to spirits from beyond the grave, and is able to see and interact with them. While some ghosts need help with moving on, others are cursed or want to find their way back to their bodies.





REKA’s narrative grows in Ashes & Ancestors as you'll continue the apprentice journey with Baba Jaga, meeting the spirits of powerful witches along the way... Major performance improvements: With at least 300 new bug fixes thanks to player feedback, this update marks another step in REKA’s Early Access journey. The chicken-hut no longer gets stuck, the hares can now be moved, and loads more!

Thanks so much for all your comments and bug reports. We read all of your feedback and it has really helped us prioritise what to work on. While we have fixed a whole bunch of issues, there will still be a few bugs which we hope to have a patch for soon. If you notice anything not quite working how it should, please do fill in our bug form. Thank you! <3





Officially playable on Steam Deck: You can now play REKA on the go, or curl up on the sofa as you explore the woodlands!



What's next for REKA?

Our next big content update will be for our 1.0 launch in 2026. In the meantime, we'll be keeping our heads down and working towards making even more progress with our witchy little game, with our goal to make REKA as smooth an experience as possible for you. Below is our updated roadmap, which shows the updates we've had so far. Thank you so much for all your ongoing support. We hope you enjoy this new update and we can't wait to bring you more of Reka's story!