-Fix to audio levels and audio slider settings functionality for the final scene in episode 1
-Fix to Galen's tutorial pop-up on Vanderstenk scenarios in the episode 2 gameplay shift preventing players from progressing
-Fix to Pause Menu not responding to player input when pausing during a scenario with choices in gameplay shifts
-Fix to Hero Roster disappearing after completing the Museum Hacking, preventing players from progressing through the gameplay shift in episode 2. Related to low FPS.
Patch Notes Dispatch 1.0.14864 - 10/22/2025
