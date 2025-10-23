 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20504989
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fix to audio levels and audio slider settings functionality for the final scene in episode 1
-Fix to Galen's tutorial pop-up on Vanderstenk scenarios in the episode 2 gameplay shift preventing players from progressing
-Fix to Pause Menu not responding to player input when pausing during a scenario with choices in gameplay shifts
-Fix to Hero Roster disappearing after completing the Museum Hacking, preventing players from progressing through the gameplay shift in episode 2. Related to low FPS.

