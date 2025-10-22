Gameplay
- Increased health of little Alien spawn pods by 80%
- Empty Legs “Dash” Ability has more momentum on exit for a smoother flow of movement
- Eyeclops Torso “Tenderizer Beam” Ability has a more responsive aim
- Wheelie Legs “Turbo Boost” Ability has a smoother feel and isn’t as jarring as before (but should still go a similar distance overall)
- Added “Block Those Tractor Beams!!” event to teach players how to clog pipes
- The Summoning Circle event now indicates what meat parts you are sacrificing
- Banzai Drop has been adjusted to bring its power up a bit: +15% jump height, +50% direct hit damage, +20% damage
Animation
- New animation for Eyeclops (previously: Meat Zord) Leg Sprint Ability
AI
- Increased savory smell of Gobble Bombs
- Player minions will no longer try to attack the Referee
Audio
- UI layer mix pass to bring things up overall and dial some things in
UI / UX
- XP orbs are a little more friendly / responsive (slightly larger magnetic radius) and clear (slightly larger scale and quicker pickup)
- Level-up rewards screen now shows selected equipment and upgrades when spectating.
- Upgrade Grids now more clearly indicate when you don’t have enough points purchase a node.
- Upgrade Grids now show a listing of the stats that are active.
- The Wishlist on Steam button should no longer show up on purchased versions of the game.
- Renamed the Account tab in the Options menu to “Debug”, as that more accurately describes the current functions located within it.
- The Galaxy Map will no longer show the tutorial, and will show systems that are locked.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Golden Spatula was missing it’s damage type (Fire)
- Grenade Launcher magazine size now increases properly with upgrades/items
- Rocket Launcher projectile speed now increases properly with upgrades/items
- Rocket Launcher explosion radius now increases properly with upgrades/items
- Certain localized strings now format correctly
- Kinetic wasp dash will no longer continue to stack an item allowing for additional jumps. Thanks for the report @soulreaper!
- Added markers to Chefs In Peril missions
- Fixed bug that slime spawners would stop respawning after their previously spawned Peeperoni had self-destructed
- Clients interacting with the galaxy map should now see correct data.
- Fixed a bug where late-joining players could be trapped in the pipes on Li’l Tangus
- The number of successfully extracted employees should show up correctly in the end-stage screen now.
- Fixed a bug that had broken the “I’m Stuck” function on clients.
Known Issues
- No significant performance tuning has been done yet. If you are graphics bound, you can try lowering the quality settings in the Esc menu via Options → Video, but systems with more constrained hardware may struggle
- Not all input buttons and keys have icons in the UI yet. Text descriptions (eg. “J”, or “Button West”) will show up for things that do not yet have an icon in the input glyph map
- When observing other players, some UI bits such as the reload HUD don’t show accurate information for the observed player
- All cutscenes and voiceover dialogue are WIP (and most lines aren’t in at all yet)
