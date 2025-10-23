Can change the map biome in edit mode (through map settings in top right)
Help panel fixes
Ground units can walk on shallow water and oil
Fix units dying while harvesting
Enemy air units are fog revealed correctly when attacking
Update Notes 0.1.6
