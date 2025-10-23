 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20504808 Edited 23 October 2025 – 01:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Can change the map biome in edit mode (through map settings in top right)

  • Help panel fixes

  • Ground units can walk on shallow water and oil

  • Fix units dying while harvesting

  • Enemy air units are fog revealed correctly when attacking

Changed files in this update

