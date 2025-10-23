 Skip to content
23 October 2025 Build 20504645 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes & Updates

  • Added a tooltip to the ‘Budget Effect’ in the faction ribbon to help explain how it effects gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue with Army projects showing “0.0” attack.

  • Fixed an issue with bonus notifications showing the wrong target.

  • Fixed issue with resource tooltips showing incorrect abundance.

  • Fixed issue with music not changing when returning to main menu.

  • Fixed an issue with the transfer window appearing behind other windows.

  • Updates to non-English text.

  • Fixed an issue with hotkey tooltips showing incorrect text for some non-English languages.

  • Fixed a few typos.

Thanks for the support in the first 24-hours. I'm working hard on spotting and addressing any issues that pop up.

If you have any feature requests, questions or have encountered any bugs, please post on our discussions page:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2578670/discussions/

