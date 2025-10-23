Fixes & Updates

Added a tooltip to the ‘Budget Effect’ in the faction ribbon to help explain how it effects gameplay.

Fixed an issue with Army projects showing “0.0” attack.

Fixed an issue with bonus notifications showing the wrong target.

Fixed issue with resource tooltips showing incorrect abundance.

Fixed issue with music not changing when returning to main menu.

Fixed an issue with the transfer window appearing behind other windows.

Updates to non-English text.

Fixed an issue with hotkey tooltips showing incorrect text for some non-English languages.

Fixed a few typos.

Thanks for the support in the first 24-hours. I'm working hard on spotting and addressing any issues that pop up.

If you have any feature requests, questions or have encountered any bugs, please post on our discussions page:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2578670/discussions/