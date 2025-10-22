* Added Level 17 "Abandoned Carrier" and it's corresponding achievement.

* Level 16 now transitions to Level 17.

* Changed CRT distortion intensity setting on Level ! "Run For Your Life".

* Fixed Level Fun exit when returning to Level 16 from Level Fun.

(Previously sent the player to Level 11.)

* Color corrected Title Screen to match Level 0 via CRT effect settings.

* Fixed missing ceiling light texture on Level 4.

* Fixed muted sound after manually saving.

* Moved furniture around on Level ! to prevent entities from getting stuck.

Known Bugs:

* Sound is not turned off when turning sound off in the pause menu.

* Display options menu requires clicking twice to activate/deactivate the first time.

* Display changes revert back to default on any level load.

Known Issues:

* The exe file is not signed, so Microsoft and antivirus software do not like it.

* Requires Microsoft Edge Webview2 to run the game, which comes packed in the game file folder.

Your Windows PC should have it already installed unless Microsoft Edge was uninstalled,

or never installed.

* Steam Overlay is not compatible with the Construct 3 engine when exporting with webview2, but

achievements still work as intended, just not shown in-game.