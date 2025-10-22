 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20504367 Edited 23 October 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We've made a minor fix to the "Finish the game without fails" achievement, which was previously triggering for players who completed the game with some fails.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3607561
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3607562
  • Loading history…
