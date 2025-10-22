 Skip to content

22 October 2025 Build 20504255 Edited 23 October 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
The 0.1.4 update brings a quality of life feature that may not be very exciting but comes much requested: manually loading saved games. You can now access all your saved games from the "Load" button on the main screen and play or delete them at will.

Additionally, resetting a campaign will continue to maintain your level progress but now will place you back into a starting sector rather than wherever you died, so that you don't have to fight through max level planets in an empty ship.

Campaign

  • You can now manually load saved games in addition to continuing the last save.

  • Restarting a campaign now resets you to a low difficulty sector rather than into a challenging sector.

Content

  • Added chaff canisters that can be fired to block sensors.

Balance

  • Increased level up XP requirements.

  • Removed XP gain for fuel usage.

  • Smoothed campaign difficulty curve.

  • New campaigns will temporarily no longer have Raid missions. This will not effect existing campaigns.

  • Increased cargo container attachments’ cargo size.

Bug Fixes

  • Make launched items (missiles, satellites, etc) not collidable while close to the launching ship to prevent accidental collisions.

  • Fixed issue preventing weapons from targeting missiles in certain circumstances.

  • Fixed issue causing some certain hardpoints to not be usable.

