The 0.1.4 update brings a quality of life feature that may not be very exciting but comes much requested: manually loading saved games. You can now access all your saved games from the "Load" button on the main screen and play or delete them at will.

Additionally, resetting a campaign will continue to maintain your level progress but now will place you back into a starting sector rather than wherever you died, so that you don't have to fight through max level planets in an empty ship.

Campaign

You can now manually load saved games in addition to continuing the last save.

Restarting a campaign now resets you to a low difficulty sector rather than into a challenging sector.

Content

Added chaff canisters that can be fired to block sensors.

Balance

Increased level up XP requirements.

Removed XP gain for fuel usage.

Smoothed campaign difficulty curve.

New campaigns will temporarily no longer have Raid missions. This will not effect existing campaigns.

Increased cargo container attachments’ cargo size.

Bug Fixes