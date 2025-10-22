Update 1.10.5.0 is here, bringing visual improvements and major upgrades to The Forge!
🏰 Forsaken Visual Overhaul
The Forsaken map has received several visual improvements, making it feel like a true ancient castle — darker, more detailed, and atmospheric.
Explore eerie halls and feel the weight of the cursed fortress like never before.
⚒️ The Forge Improvements
The Forge has been upgraded to offer more freedom and cross-map progression:
It can now create weapons you’ve unlocked on any map.
You’ll have access to all unlocked weapons, plus map-exclusive ones.
Every secret weapon you unlock will be instantly available in The Forge, across all maps (including the Hub).
🔥 The Forge is now the true core of your weapon progression — giving you full control over your arsenal anywhere you play.
Changed files in this update