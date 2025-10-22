- Fixed old bug with ships getting stuck in the terrain.
- Fixed major old issue with pure AMD systems that would run out of memory
- Ships now will create a formation rather than just using whatever spacing is currently there when told to move.
- Fixed issue when going between levels, the old control groups weren't purged and caused a CTD
- Fixed bug when starting a new level before everything was setup.
- Remove Scaling Gauge on Navigation Screen.
- Fixed issue with arrows on Arsenal screen to be consistent
- Fixed issue with controls jumping around on the Loadout screen
- Fixed text issues with confusing equipment buff text
- Various other Fixes
Patch Version 0.8.2.4776
Update notes via Steam Community
