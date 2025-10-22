 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20504001 Edited 22 October 2025 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed old bug with ships getting stuck in the terrain.
  • Fixed major old issue with pure AMD systems that would run out of memory
  • Ships now will create a formation rather than just using whatever spacing is currently there when told to move.
  • Fixed issue when going between levels, the old control groups weren't purged and caused a CTD
  • Fixed bug when starting a new level before everything was setup.
  • Remove Scaling Gauge on Navigation Screen.
  • Fixed issue with arrows on Arsenal screen to be consistent
  • Fixed issue with controls jumping around on the Loadout screen
  • Fixed text issues with confusing equipment buff text
  • Various other Fixes

Changed files in this update

