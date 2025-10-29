Reduced the cost of Shadow Plorts needed to unlock doors and pods

Doors and pods in progress that meet the new needed cost will provide their rewards automatically, however UI pop ups may not appear if the player is not close enough when opening



Shadow Slimes now sometimes drop extra plorts when hit



Shadow Slimes gained a little confidence and will lurk for a while longer before vanishing



Prisma Stabilizers may produce additional Prisma Plorts when used



Unstable items can now be held in the tank for a longer period of time



Shadow Sureshot no longer requires Strange Diamonds to craft



Quantum Drone Stations now require fewer Strange Diamonds to craft



Common and uncommon resource nodes now provide a few more resources



We’ve implemented some balancing updates based on some very thoughtful community feedback. Sending a big thank you to our incredible player base! We hope the following balancing fixes help create a smoother, more wiggly playthrough for everyone.