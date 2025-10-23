Greetings Reagents,

Our team has deployed another hotfix patch to address some issues that have been reported. This hotfix patch includes the following fixes:

Fixed an issue where Imposters would receive an "F" and no rewards if Reagents would leave the match.

Fixed an issue with Rebirth not granting any XP rewards.

Fixed an issue where fuses could become inaccessible.

Fixed some camera issues (jittering) in spectator mode.

Tweaked global invasion so players can get invaded more often in regular Trials (Genesis + Geister).

This is our first micro balance pass to adjust the Invasion gameplay:

Reagents can now interrupt the slash kills (fatal slash that triggers a kill animation).,

Early stab kill and execution interruptions will now have the victim go down instead of killed.,

Stun changes: Decreased stun effect time on player imposters. Base cooldown increased to 200s (was 180s). Slightly decreased effect range against player imposters. Cooldown reduction of upgrade "Restore" is now 50% (was 75%). Reduced the effect of upgrade "Decreased Cooldown" to 15% (was 20%).



Dev comment: When combined with certain items and Amps, the Stun Rig’s effect becomes overly punishing to Imposters and is used too frequently as an offensive tool, beyond its intended purpose. It’s meant to provide occasional offensive opportunities, not a constant advantage. With these changes, Reagents can still use it effectively but will need to be more deliberate about when and how they deploy it.

Imposter changes: Imposter aren't forced to retreat after downing a Reagent anymore. Retreat timer is only when killing/executing a Reagent. It is now possible to perform an execution when preparing a stab (holding knife). Will prioritize nearby alive reagents if applicable. Decreased slash miss stamina cost to 20 (was 25). Retreat time increased to 20s base (25s upgraded).



Dev comment: We’ve adjusted the risk-reward balance by removing the automatic retreat after downing a Reagent. This change fixes cases where interruptions during a Stab Kill would trigger the retreat.



Thank you to everyone who’s taken the time to report issues and share feedback, your input truly helps us improve and grow together.



See you in the Sleep Room, Reagents.

- Team RB