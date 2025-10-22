[ GAMEPLAY ]
Adding Retakes as official game mode supporting Defusal Group Alpha and Defusal Group Delta maps on official matchmaking servers.
Fixed Molotov and Smoke interaction logic in cases when multiple smokes are active in the map.
[ MAPS ]
Updated Golden to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Updated Palacio to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Updated Rooftop to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)
Inferno
Adjustments to top of Quad and under Balcony to improve visibility.
Various optimizations.
[ CONTRACTS ]
Extended functionality of the "Trade Up Contract" to allow exchanging 5 items of Covert quality as follows:
5 StatTrak™ Covert items can be exchanged for one StatTrak™ Knife from a collection of one of the items provided
5 regular Covert items can be exchanged for one regular Knife item or one regular Gloves item from a collection of one of the items provided
[ MISC ]
Performance optimizations when the game is in the main menu and item inspect UI
Fixed inventory item icons sometimes rendering in blurry state or not rendering
Fixed several server-only sound events to not start multiple times
Stability improvements
