22 October 2025 Build 20503857 Edited 22 October 2025 – 23:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Adding Retakes as official game mode supporting Defusal Group Alpha and Defusal Group Delta maps on official matchmaking servers.

  • Fixed Molotov and Smoke interaction logic in cases when multiple smokes are active in the map.

[ MAPS ]

  • Updated Golden to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)

  • Updated Palacio to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)

  • Updated Rooftop to the latest version from Steam Community Workshop (Update Notes)

Inferno

  • Adjustments to top of Quad and under Balcony to improve visibility.

  • Various optimizations.

[ CONTRACTS ]

  • Extended functionality of the "Trade Up Contract" to allow exchanging 5 items of Covert quality as follows:

    • 5 StatTrak™ Covert items can be exchanged for one StatTrak™ Knife from a collection of one of the items provided

    • 5 regular Covert items can be exchanged for one regular Knife item or one regular Gloves item from a collection of one of the items provided

[ MISC ]

  • Performance optimizations when the game is in the main menu and item inspect UI

  • Fixed inventory item icons sometimes rendering in blurry state or not rendering

  • Fixed several server-only sound events to not start multiple times

  • Stability improvements

