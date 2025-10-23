Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Get ready for a spooky new adventure! This update brings exciting new content and challenges for the season.



New Stage: Old Cabin

Explore the eerie Old Cabin! Jump to dodge obstacles or grab Pumpkin Baskets to work toward unlocking Roxanne’s new outfit!

New Outfit for Roxanne

The Jiangshi Outfit has arrived! This hauntingly beautiful costume won our Halloween poll on Discord—thank you to everyone who voted!

How to Unlock the Jiangshi Outfit

Scoop up Pumpkin Baskets while exploring the Old Cabin.

Face the Special Boss and defeat it four times to claim Roxanne’s new look. Beware: If your Pumpkin Basket isn’t brimming with enough candies by the end of the in-game day, the dreaded boss from the 2022 Castle Stage Halloween event will rise to challenge you!



Light your lanterns, fill those candy bags, and conquer the Old Cabin to celebrate Halloween in true spooky style!





