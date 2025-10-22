UPDATES
- The New Halloween Skins are now Free to purchase. Due to it being a bug on day 1 of the update I decided to keep it this way and allow everyone to benefit from it. Thanks everyone who has played and provided feedback to help me continue making Sketchy’s great!
- Hunts now ends if one player is killed.
- Ouija board now only shows the planchette when placed down signifying it can now be spoken too.
- The Oujia Board now says: “place down to communicate” when held
- Reduced the chance of getting interactions in non-ghost rooms.
- The Daily info for “Aggressive” has been reworked.
- The Ghost now starts the hunt from a random room rather than always dead center of the house.
- Mr. Y strength that makes him transparent has been made more opaque and colored red to help make him a bit more visible during hunts.
- Replaced 1 of Georgie’s strength that was not working and was implemented incorrectly with a new strength involving the balloon ghost event.
- Adjust lighting on low and medium settings at the Hollow Manor Map.
- Friendly fire now prevents damage taken from Big Daddy, Pocket Rocket, and Super Nova explosions.
- Adding/Removing items to cart in the Weapons Shop now updates your current credits at the top right, turning red with a negative sign if your total exceeds the amount you have.
- Increased cosmic coins gained via T1 contracts from 100 to 125.
- Increased cosmic coins gained via T2 contracts from 450 to 525.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players outside the house could be targeted at the start of a hunt.
- Fixed an issue where Mr. Y could target a player outside the house mid-hunt when attempting to pursue a different player.
- Fixed an issue where the Entity could target swap within seconds just after recently swapping targets.
- Fixed an issue where Georgie could kill a player in a happy place if they entered the closet before Georgie began pursuit.
- Fixed an issue where lighting based on video settings was not being updated when arriving to the new Map.
- Fixed an issue causing some cursed crucifixes from being able to be picked up.
- Fixed an issue where objects interacted with in Level 3 buildings would cause an egg to spawn rather than when the door opens.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to burn the Mandrake at the fireplace without actually needing to have a Mandrake equipped.
- Fixed an issue where Miss Nibbles was spawning multiple times after being collected.
- Fixed a basement spawn location for Miss Nibbles where she wasn’t spawn correctly.
- Fixed an issue with basement stair collision that would cause players shrunk during Georgie’s hunt to get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where placing an EMF down wasn’t properly calculating distance to an EMF signal causing the EMF to potentially not pick up a reading when placed.
- Fixed an issue where the new Skin would clip into the camera while run forward when shrunk.
- Fixed holding animation issues of whacker weapons.
- Fixed an issue where Miss Nibbles doesn’t count when looted to ship.
- Fixed an issue where Cat Treats doesn’t count when looted to ship.
- Fixed an issue where Crucifix doesn’t count when looted to ship.
- Fixed an issue where Pianos were not triggering as an interactable for fingerprints.
- Fixed an issue where the piano sound could be heard everywhere on the map when stepped on by Moro.
- Fixed an issue allowing the jetpack to be used on Hollow Manor.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes credits could get dropped on death in the investigation house.
- Fixed an issue where some AI got stuck in level 2 areas at Hollow Manor graveyard.
- Fixed an issue prevented Level 2 med gen from installing at Hollow Manor Level 2.
- Fixed an issue where the Super Nova Rifle was held incorrectly by the new Halloween Skins.
- Fixed an issue where people that jump into the box cannot get out.
- Fixed an issue where Pew Pew would detect active Boomboxes NOT held by players causing him become stuck in an infinite rocket firing loop until killed or the boombox was picked up.
- Fixed an issue where clients joining into sessions sometimes cant move their character around after selecting a file.
- Fixed an issue where if the solo revive times out and sends the player back to the orbit, the option to revive would remain on the screen.
